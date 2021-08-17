Sebi cuts lock-in period for promoters to 18 months post-IPO

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda raises Rs 4,500 cr through Qualified Institutional Placement
IPOs this fiscal came from cos in sectors resilient to pandemic: Sebi chief
Sebi fines IL&FS, AFSPL for fraudulent MF transactions
Sebi doubles overseas investment limit of AIF, VCF to $1,500 million
SAT stays Sebi ban on Franklin Templeton's Vivek Kudva, wife
-
Markets regulator Sebi has reduced the minimum lock-in period for promoters' investment post an initial public offering (IPO) to 18 months from three years, under certain conditions.
The move comes at a time when many companies are looking to list on the stock exchanges.
In addition, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has streamlined disclosures requirements of group companies.
In a notification, Sebi said that if the object of the issue involves offer-for-sale or financing other than for capital expenditure for a project, then the minimum promoters' contribution of 20 per cent would be locked-in for 18 months from the date of allotment in the IPO.
Currently, the lock-in period is three years.
Capital expenditure includes civil work, miscellaneous fixed assets, purchase of land, building and plant and machinery, among others.
Further, the lock-in period for the promoter shareholding in excess of the minimum 20 per cent has also been reduced from the existing one year to six months.
The regulator has also reduced the minimum lock-in of pre-IPO securities held by persons other than promoters to six months from the date of allotment. There is a lock-in period of one year at present.
Apart from this, the regulator has reduced the disclosure requirements at the time of IPO.
The disclosure requirements in the offer documents, in respect of group companies of the issuer company, has been rationalized to exclude disclosure of financials of top 5 listed or unlisted group companies.
These disclosures will continue to be made available on the website of the group companies.
"In case of an issuer not being a government company, statutory authority or corporation or any special purpose vehicle set up by any of them, the names and registered office address of all the group companies shall be disclosed in the offer document," Sebi said in a notification dated August 13.
To give effect to this, Sebi has amended ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) rules.
This comes after the board of Sebi approved a proposal in this regard early this month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU