Sebi gives six more months to Prabhat Dairy to complete delisting of shares

-
ALSO READ
SAT quashes Sebi's order directing Prabhat Dairy to deposit Rs 1,292 crore
Relief for Prabhat Dairy as SAT quashes Sebi order to deposit Rs 1,292 cr
Sebi proposes rationalising existing timelines for delisting process
Exchanges bare fangs as first-stop regulators, nix Prabhat Dairy delisting
Sebi allows Hexware to extend delisting offer by one more day to Sept 16
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Monday granted a six-month extension to Prabhat Dairy Ltd (PDL) to complete the delisting process.
The company received shareholders' nod for delisting the company on October 14, 2019. In October this year, PDL requested Sebi for six-month extension for filing the final application for delisting, citing the nationwide lockdown that was imposed in March as a reason.
Under the Sebi norms, a company is required to make the final application to stock exchanges for delisting within one year of passing the special resolution.
In a six-page order, the watchdog gave an extension of six months to the special resolution passed by the shareholders for the delisting of the company till April 13, 2021, subject to certain conditions.
The regulator had asked for a forensic audit of the company for 2018-19 and 2019-20. However, due to the lockdown, the statutory audit process also got delayed, in turn, delaying the forensic audit process.
PDL declared its audited financial results for the year 2019-20 on October 8.
Seeking extension, the company also said it aims to complete the forensic audit at the earliest and the delisting of equity shares is in the interest of all public shareholders.
The extension is subject to the conditions, including that the company should extend full cooperation and provide all the requisite information and documents to the forensic auditor within 10 working days from the date of this order. It has to be done on a timely basis to ensure expeditious completion of the forensic audit at the earliest.
"Completion of forensic audit (primarily delayed by not providing the requisite information and documents to the forensic auditor) and the outcome of the same appears to have an impact on the interest of the public shareholders.
"Since, the process of forensic audit is in progress and incomplete, it would be in the interest of the minority public shareholders of the PDL that forensic audit is completed before the stock exchanges consider the final application for delisting," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU