Sebi imposes fine of Rs 1 crore on IIFL for misusing client funds

-
ALSO READ
Sebi imposes penalty of Rs 1 cr on IIFL for misusing client securities
IIFL Finance net profit rises 30% to Rs 321 crore in March quarter
Sebi slaps Rs 14 lakh fine on Panyam Cement and Mineral Industries
Sebi slaps Rs 6 lakh fine on Pace Stock Broking in NSE co-location case
IIFL Securities pays over Rs 2 cr to settle case with Sebi
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on India Infoline Ltd (IIFL) for alleged misutilisation of client securities.
The amount has to be paid by IIFL within 45 days.
The order came after Sebi conducted multiple inspections of the books of account of IIFL, now known as IIFL Securities Ltd, for the period April 2011 to January 2017.
Based on the findings of the inspection, the market watchdog initiated adjudication proceedings.
"It was found that the noticee had misused funds credit balance clients for settlement obligation of its debit balance clients for 30 days and the total misutilisation was in the range of Rs 26.04 crores to Rs 294.73 crores ranging from 4.01 per cent to 45.97 per cent, Sebi said.
Consequently, the market watchdog slapped a total fine of Rs 1 crore on the firm and also noted that certain violations are repetitive in nature.
Meanwhile, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Jesudas Premkumar Sebastian for disclosure lapses in the matter of Acewin Agriteck Ltd.
The order came after Sebi received a letter from BSE intimating that during the regulator's investigation, Sebastian was one of the promoters of Acewin Agriteck Ltd and had sold shares in multiple instances.
The investigation period was June-August 2021.
In another order, the regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh each on Rajesh Agarwal and Rajendra Kumar Pugalia HUF for indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options at BSE.
Separately, the regulator slapped a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Nidhi Abhinav Aggarwal, Pushpa Rajkumar Thard, Rajkumar Manmal Thard, Anil Ratanlal Saraf, Nupur International Pvt Ltd, Dattaprasad Narhar Kulkarni and Ophelia Rodriques for disclosure lapses.
In another order, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd for disclosure lapses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU