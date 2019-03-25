Sebi intervention needed after markets stabilise: UTI MF's Amandeep Chopra

Debt market investing has not been a pleasant experience for mutual funds (MFs) of late. Besides loan-against-share (LAS) structures seeing a strain, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) exposed to developer funding pose contagion risks to the markets.

Amandeep Chopra, group president and head-fixed income, UTI MF, shares his views with Jash Kriplani on recent events in the markets. Edited excerpts: How LAS and developer funding will be impacted as NBFCs face funding crunch? A lot of NBFCs will be deleveraging their books. They will have no choice, but to stop refinancing ...