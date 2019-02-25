Sebi may finalise surplus funds transfer, cut intermediaries' fees on Mar 1

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Centre may find common ground for transferring the market regulator’s surplus reserves to the exchequer. A decision on the long-pending government demand is likely to be taken at Sebi’s board meeting to be held on March 1.

Currently, among autonomous regulatory bodies, Sebi has the highest surplus reserves, followed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai). Sebi’s total surplus reserves stood at Rs 3,170 crore as of March 2017. However, this was before the market regulator ...