Sebi may set common MF transaction norms to push ease of doing business

To make life easier for investors and boost retail participation in mutual funds, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is trying to bring uniformity in transactions of asset management companies (AMCs).

The securities market regulator is working on a template that would standardise processes and documents required for appointing or changing nominees and including or changing bank account, besides the formalities when minors turn major, guardians are changed, mutual fund units are transmitted to family members, or email/mobile details are changed. Investment application and ...