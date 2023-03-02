JUST IN
Business Standard

Sebi passes interim orders against entities for stock manipulation via YT

The Sebi in preliminary investigations, identified 46 entities that used the video streaming platform to pump and dump stocks

Reuters 

File photo: PTI
File photo: PTI

India's market regulator on Thursday passed two interim orders against entities that used YouTube channels to manipulate stocks, barring them from the capital markets.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in preliminary investigations, identified 46 entities that used the video streaming platform to pump and dump stocks.

These entities - a mix of traders and market analysts - used four YouTube channels to market stocks, according to the regulator.

SEBI's interim orders came on the back of a year-long investigation following investor complaints that alleged YouTube channels were being used to influence them to buy particular stocks.

SEBI said these entities used misleading YouTube videos to create "false content" on select scrips, generating artificial interest. This was followed up with paid marketing campaigns for additional reach.

The increased interest in these scrips drove up the share price and made it possible for the entities to offload their entire holdings at inflated prices, SEBI said in its orders.

In one stock, the number of small shareholders increased from 2,167 to 55,343 in a short span of one quarter. In a second stock, the number of small shareholders increased from 517 to 20,009, SEBI found in its investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 12:00 IST

`
