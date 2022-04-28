Sebi penalises four individuals for manipulating Viaan Industries' stocks

-
ALSO READ
Businessman files cheating case against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, others
Pornography case: SC gives relief from arrest to businessman Raj Kundra
Never been involved in production, distribution of pornography: Raj Kundra
Bombay HC rejects Raj Kundra's pre-arrest bail plea in porn case
Sebi invites application to hire digital forensic services provider
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday slapped a fine totalling Rs 5 lakh on four individuals for indulging in manipulation of the share price of Viaan Industries Limited.
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and his husband Raj Kundra are the promoters of Viaan Industries Limited (VIL).
In its order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a total penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the noticees -- Heena Mukesh Tolia, Bharati Vilesh Dalal, Manoj Mangesh Powar and Jatin Chandra Barua -- which needs to be paid jointly and severally by them.
The regulator found that these individuals were acting in concert under a scheme, and were instrumental in artificially inflating and manipulating the price of the scrip of Viaan Industries (formerly known as Hindustan Safety Glass Industries Limited) during the investigation period of September, 2013 to December, 2015.
Sebi noted that Tolia and Dalal repeatedly placed buy orders in the scrip of VIL at higher price than the prevailing price in the illiquid scrip of VIL and the sell clients -- Powar and Barua -- repeatedly placed the sell orders for miniscule quantity even though higher buy quantity orders were available.
Also, Powar and Barua were not acting as genuine sellers and had no bona fide intention to sell shares, yet, they were major counterparty sellers of the two buyers -- Tolia and Dalal -- whose trades were instrumental in contributing to a significant increase in the LTP of the scrip of VIL.
"Therefore, it can be concluded that the Noticees had manipulated the price of the scrip of VIL and created a misleading appearance of trading in the scrip," Sebi said.
Through such acts, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade practices) norms, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU