Sebi proposes capping ISINs for corporate bonds to enhance liquidity

-
ALSO READ
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'
Sebi boosts liquidity risk management for open-ended debt schemes
Sebi starts cross margin facility on commodity futures to boost liquidity
IPO frenzy can dent secondary market liquidity, cap market upside: Analysts
-
With an aim to boost liquidity in the corporate bond market, Sebi on Friday suggested further capping the number of ISINs for such bonds issued on a private placement basis.
ISINs (International Securities Identification Numbers) code, which has 12 characters, is used for uniquely identifying securities like stocks, bonds warrants and commercial papers.
"Given that issuers are presently not utilising even half of the maximum ISINs allotted to them, it is felt that further capping of ISINs will not only reduce the fragmentation across the bond market and enhance liquidity premium but also help both issuers and investors alike," Sebi said in a consultation paper.
Accordingly, it has proposed to further restrict the number of ISINs maturing per financial year for corporate bonds issued on a private placement basis.
The regulator has suggested that 6 ISINs maturing per financial year should be allowed for plain vanilla debt securities as compared to 12 at present. Also, it has proposed to put a cap of 5 ISINs for structured debt securities.
In addition, it has been proposed to put a cap of 6 ISINs for the capital gains tax debt securities by the authorised issuers under the Income Tax Act. The current limit is 12.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought comments from the public on the consultation paper till November 21.
The issuers have represented that capping of ISINs and re-issuing bonds in the same ISINs have aided them in better projection of cash flow requirements and thus enabling them to effectively carry out their Asset Liability Management (ALM) requirements, according to the consultation paper.
They have also stated that, procedurally, it has helped in reducing the multiplicity in formalities such as filing of offer documents, creation of ISINs and tracking covenants.
"It is observed that in case of Government Securities (G-Secs), the outstanding amount per ISIN is very high and a new ISIN is issued only once the outstanding amount in that ISIN reaches a particular threshold. This results in lesser fragmentation and hence enhanced liquidity and traction for G-Sec trading," Sebi noted.
Further, the regulator said in the consultation paper that if the number of ISINs per issuer is limited, fragmentation across various bonds will come down and hopefully, this may lead to enhanced liquidity in the secondary market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU