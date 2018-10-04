Sebi selects 9 firms, including EY, to conduct forensic audit of listed cos

Market regulator has empanelled nine entities including KPMG, and Associates LLP for conducting forensic audits of financial statements of listed companies to check frauds.

The other firms that have been selected are Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Chokshi & Chokshi LLP, CA, JLN US & Co, Pipara & LLP and LLP.

Pursuant to completion of the empanelment process, these CA firms have been empanelled to take up the assignments relating to forensic audit, the (Sebi) said in a notice issued on Thursday.

Earlier in July, the watchdog had invited applications from eligible CA firms "for empanelment to take up assignments relating to forensic of financial statements of listed companies".

The move comes amid ordering forensic of a slew of companies including

Of late, there have been concerns voiced over certain auditors for being negligent while examining books of the with various inconsistencies in financial statements being ignored.