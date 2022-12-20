Sebi to gradually phase out share buyback through stock exchange route

-
ALSO READ
Infosys shares drop 2.6% despite buyback proposal, end at Rs 1,425
Market regulator Sebi proposing to revamp the share buyback process
What is a share buyback?
Paytm board okays share buyback worth Rs 850 crore at Rs 810 per share
CUET UG admit card 2022 phase 5 released; here's how to download
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday decided to gradually phase out buyback of shares by companies through the stock exchange route and also approved steps to boost governance at stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions.
These were among the proposals approved by Sebi board during its meeting on Tuesday.
Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the regulator has chosen the tender offer route for share buyback as the present mode is vulnerable to favouritism.
"This is a glide path and will lead to the phasing out of the present buyback mode (through stock exchange route)," she told reporters here.
Currently, for share buyback, companies have both the options of stock exchange and tender offer.
Besides, Sebi board has decided to reduce time taken for registration of FPIs to facilitate ease of doing business.
Norms will also be amended to facilitate sustainable finance in the country and curb 'greenwashing'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 18:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU