Sensex at a high, but 262 of BSE 500 stocks below 200-day moving average

More than half the are trading below their 200-day moving average (DMA), even as the benchmark hit a record high of 40,301.96 on Monday. According to the data compiled by Business Standard, 262 of the and a third of components are trading below their 200-DMA, underscoring the trend that the market up-move has been supported only by a few influential stocks. Among the stocks, Tata Steel, Vedanta, and YES Bank continue to trade below their 200 DMA. Among the BSE 500 stocks, several stocks are over 50 per cent below their 200-DMA. Market experts said until the broader market does not participate in the rally, the sustainability will always remain a question. Analysts said many stocks in the BSE 500 universe have broken their crucial support levels and it is difficult for them to bounce back in the near term. "Many stocks, which have been dipped below their monthly swing lows, are still struggling and not able to recover fast. Once you break the swing lows, there is little buying interest, and the stock plummets. Until they are trading below 200 DMA, they will not move further," said Rohit Singre, senior technical analyst, LKP Securities. The 200-DMA is a key technical indicator followed by many analysts. The 200-DMA is loosely the rolling one-year price for a security.

If a stock trades above its 200-DMA, it is considered to be in the bullish zone.