Business Standard

Sensex back to April levels: Here are the winners & losers in past 6 months

Since April 11, 18 Sensex stocks have given negative returns, while 12 have been positive

Business Standard 

The Sensex on Thursday closed at its lowest level since April 11. Essentially, the index, that tracks the share price performance of India’s 30 bluechip companies, is little changed this fiscal year. However, the 30 components have seen wild fluctuations in their stock prices during this period.

Since April 11, 18 Sensex stocks have given negative returns, while 12 have been positive. Thanks to the slide in the rupee, stocks that are export-oriented, such as IT and pharma, have done well over the past six months.

However, banking and auto stocks have seen erosion in their share prices. Following are the winners and losers in the past six months:

First Published: Fri, October 12 2018. 00:19 IST

