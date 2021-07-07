Sensex closes above 53,000 for the first time ever, adds 193 pts

The benchmark on Wednesday closed above the 53,000-mark for the first time. The index of 30 blue-chip ended the session at 53,054, with a gain of 193 points, or 0.37 per cent. The index rose 61 points, or 0.4 per cent, to end at a new lifetime high of 15,879.65.

The had first closed above the 52,000-mark on February 15.

The latest 1,000-point upmove has been the slowest, compared to the earlier 10. The previous 1,000-point upmove from 51,000 to 52,000 took just five trading sessions in February amid a global risk on rally, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. Sensex’s journey from 42,000 to 43,000 had taken 205 days, as the index had plummeted to below 26,000 due to sharp sell-off triggered by the Covid outbreak in March 2020.

Experts said the market has been sideways since February after a breath-taking rally from last year’s covid-19 lows. Expensive valuations, lack of strong positive triggers and fears of inflation have capped the upside for the market.

Gains in metal company and heavyweight banking and financials propelled the market to a new high on Wednesday.

was the best performing index stock. It ended the session 4.4 per cent higher after the company announced that it is planning to increase its annual capacity in India.

Globally Asian equities declined amidst China's widening corporate crackdown and a selloff in cyclical shares. Investors also braced for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, which could confirm a hawkish turn in US monetary policy. European edged higher on Wednesday, shaking off losses on Wall Street triggered in part by softer-than-expected economic data.

"Amid mixed global cues and ahead of Q1FY22 earnings data, domestic equity indices traded flattish with a positive bias towards the end of the day. Global traded mixed ahead of the FOMC minutes as investors preferred safe-haven bonds and dollars. Healthy pre-sale numbers boosted buying interest in realty stocks while metal stocks followed the trend," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday cut India's growth forecast to 10 per cent for the current fiscal, from 12.8 per cent estimated earlier due to slowing recovery post-second wave of COVID-19. And said rapid vaccination could support a sustainable revival in business and consumer confidence.

"In the near term, Q1FY22 earning is likely to provide some direction to the markets, in the absence of any major triggers. So, we remain cautiously optimistic and believe any correction at this juncture should be considered healthy as investors will get the opportunity to invest in quality counters on dips. Meanwhile, investors will keep a close watch on global cues," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

On an overall basis, the market breadth was positive, with 1,787 stocks advancing and 1,411 declining. Four hundred and fifteen stocks hit their 52-week highs, and 438 hit their upper circuit.

All the sectoral indices on BSE, barring five, ended the session with losses. Metal and Realty stocks rose the most, and their gauges rose 2.31 per cent and 1.91 per cent, respectively.

(with agency inputs)