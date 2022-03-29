Sensex jumps over 300 points in early trade; Nifty above 17,300

-
ALSO READ
James Bond needs a salary raise: His restaurant bills aren't keeping up
Bond yield rise may put pressure on stock valuations, rally in markets
Markets Insights: Why are yields on govt bond rising after Budget 2022?
Reliance Jio plans its biggest bond to refinance financial liabilities
Yield spread signals more surge in India bond rates, say analysts
-
Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade on Tuesday, following gains in index majors HDFC, Maruti Suzuki and ICICI Bank amid a largely positive trend in global equity markets.
Besides, a fall in international crude prices supported the market sentiment, traders said.
The 30-share BSE barometer was trading 317.22 points higher at 57,910.71. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 93.45 points to 17,315.45.
From the 30-share pack, UltraTech Cement, HDFC, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki and ICICI Bank were the lead gainers.
On the other hand, ITC, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the laggards.
In the previous trade, the BSE barometer climbed 231.29 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 57,593.49. The NSE Nifty recovered 69 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,222.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong trading in the green, while Shanghai quoted marginally lower during mid-session deals.
Stock exchanges in the US ended with gains on Monday.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.30 per cent to USD 111.02 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 801.41 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.
"US equities ended higher after a choppy session, despite fears of the FED increasing interest rates... The fall in crude prices supported market rally across economies. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.31 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.27 per cent while the S&P 500 climbed 0.71 per cent," said Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU