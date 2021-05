Sensex lags Nifty in 2021 as financial skew, absence of metal stocks weigh

The returns of the 30-share BSE Sensex have lagged that of the NSE Nifty 50 index by 314 basis points (bps) so far this year. The two indices of blue-chip stocks typically move lockstep. However, a larger skew towards financial stocks and absence of metal companies have weighed on the performance of the Sensex.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the index is up 1.97 per cent, while the Nifty has gained 5.11 per cent. In calendar 2020, Sensex had outperformed with returns of 15.8 per cent versus 14.9 per cent of the latter. Experts say market performance has become more broad-based this ...