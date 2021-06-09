Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower; HDFC twins, Reliance Industries weigh

-
ALSO READ
HDFC jumps 4.4% from day's low; analysts see up to 26% upside post Q3 nos
HDFC Bank Q4: Analysts see 25% YoY jump in PAT; guidance key monitorable
HDFC Q3 standalone profit slips 65% YoY to Rs 2,926 cr, revenue tanks 42.2%
HDFC's adjusted net profit up 27% in Q3
HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% YoY to Rs 8,186 crore
-
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday following losses in index majors HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid a weak trend in Asian markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 52.94 points or 0.10 per cent to 52,275.57. The broader NSE Nifty declined 11.55 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,740.10.
Banking, finance and energy stocks succumbed to profit-booking, while robust buying in IT counters capped the downside for the bourses.
SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping 1.21 per cent, followed by HDFC, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank and UltraTech Cement. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Infosys, Titan, Dr Reddy's and ITC were among the gainers, climbing up to 2.53 per cent.
Midcap and smallcap indices continued to outperform the benchmarks as improved prospects of earnings recovery continues to attract investors towards this space, said Binod Modi, Head — Strategy at Reliance Securities.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU