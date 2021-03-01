Sensex, Nifty rebound as yield pressure eases; ONGC, UltraTech gain

-
ALSO READ
Stock market outlook: Bull run to continue in 2021; Nifty may hit 15,000
Stocks rally after trading resumes: Sensex rises 2.1% to close at 50,782
Sensex, Nifty soar 1.7% on US stimulus hope; HDFC, RIL and ICICI Bank gain
A record-breaking run: Nifty atop Mount 15,000, Sensex at 51,000
Stock market: When even hindsight isn't 2020
-
The Indian markets recouped nearly half the losses on Friday as investor sentiment improved following stability in the bond market after last week’s rout. Central banks across the world reassured investors that they would continue with their accommodative policy measures which helped soothe nerves.
The progress in the US stimulus package and gross domestic product (GDP) growth in India for the quarter ended December 31, after two consecutive quarters of contraction, also helped sentiment.
The benchmark Sensex rose 750 points or 1.5 per cent to end the session at 49,850; the Nifty closed at 14,761, a gain of 232 points or 1.6 per cent. On Friday, the Sensex and the Nifty plunged nearly 4 per cent in what was its biggest fall in nearly 10 months. Worries that central banks would have to withdraw monetary policy support sooner than expected, as government stimulus and pent-up demand would lead to a rise in inflation had rattled the financial markets globally.
Wall Street's major averages, too, were up around 2 per cent in the morning session, with Dow Jones trading with a gain of 679.12 points.
ALSO READ: Cayman Islands' grey list tag may hurt FPI investments into India
The Indian market breadth was positive on Monday, with total advancing stocks at 1,948 and those declining at 1,121. All the Sensex components ended the session with gains. Powergrid was the best-performing Sensex stock and rose 5.94 per cent; ONGC and UltraTech surged 5.4 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively. All the BSE sectoral indices, barring one, ended the sessions with gains.
Basic materials and Utility stocks gained the most, and their gauges rose 3 and 2.5 per cent, respectively. Bharti Airtel was the only losing Sensex stocks. The telecom major’s stock plunged 4.5 per cent ahead of spectrum auction.
Analysts said the pace of the movement of Treasury yields was more critical and that the markets would be unperturbed as long as the rise in bond yields remained gradual.
"Bond yields were at historic lows, and it is expected to go up anyway. Fed and other central banks are not in a hurry to raise rates. As long as it goes up slowly, its impact will be bearable. Moreover, rising yields also signify that growth is picking up, and as long as both growth and yield go up simultaneously, there is no reason to worry," said Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder, Valentis Advisors.
On Saturday, the House of Representatives in the US approved the Biden administration's $1.9-trillion pandemic package. US President Biden urged the Senate to take quick action on the Bill after the House passed it. Analysts said expectations of stimulus measures would continue to provide a boost for equities.
India posted GDP growth of 0.4 per cent for Q3, on Friday. Though the GDP is expected to fall 8 per cent for the financial year, the December quarter GDP figures are seen as further strengthening the V-shaped recovery.
Market players said the Covid-19 vaccination drive also raised hopes of further improvement in GDP. The top US health body's unanimous vote to recommend Johnson & Johnson's shot for widespread use also boosted sentiment.
"The progress on the US stimulus package and stability in bond yields triggered a rebound in early trade, followed by a range-bound movement until the end. Besides, participants also reacted to the GDP numbers, which showed marginal growth after seeing a contraction in the last two quarters," said Ajit Mishra, VP-research, Religare Broking.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU