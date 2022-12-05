JUST IN
IT sector may be ripe for cherry picking; analysts more positive on Infosys
Cash turnover up 17% in Nov: In buoyant mkt, trading volume sees recovery
Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter
Morgan Stanley upgrades Chinese equities as country eases Covid curbs
Rupee skids 48 paise as corporates, oil firms rush to buy dollars
JK Lakshmi Cement extends rally, up 27% in 9 days; stock nears record high
Metal index gains over 1% as China eases Covid-19 rules; Hindalco up 4%
Stock of this SME iron & steel products' company has zoomed 117% in 1 month
CEAT, Apollo, JK Tyre: NCLAT relief may drive tyre stocks up to 16% higher
LTIMindtree commences trading with its new name; stock down 1%
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
IT sector may be ripe for cherry picking; analysts more positive on Infosys
Business Standard

Sensex slips nearly 34 points on profit taking in oil, auto stocks

Among the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards

Topics
BSE NSE | Sensex | Indian markets

Press Trust of India 

Photo: Bloomberg
Tata Steel, NTPC, SBI, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid were among the winners

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell for a second straight session, on Monday, in a volatile trade due to profit-taking in oil, IT, and auto stocks ahead of the RBI policy announcement on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE benchmark shed 33.9 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 62,834.60. During the day, it fell 346 points.

The broader NSE Nifty eked out marginal gains and ended 4.95 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 18,701.05.

Among the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

Sensex slips nearly 34 points on profit taking in oil, auto stocks

Tata Steel, NTPC, SBI, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid were among the winners. “The market continued its profit-booking trend as investors exercised prudence ahead of the RBI policy announcement.

Partially, it was due to increase in crude prices due to Opec decision not to cut output target, and ease in China’s Covid policy," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BSE NSE

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 23:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.