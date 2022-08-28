Mcap of seven of top-10 valued firms tumbles over Rs 1.54 trilion

Seven of the top-10 valued firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 1,54,477.38 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and emerging as the biggest laggards.

Last week, the benchmark index tanked 812.28 points or 1.36 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the only gainers in the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plunged Rs 59,862.08 crore to Rs 11,78,818.29 crore.

The valuation of tanked Rs 31,789.31 crore to Rs 6,40,351.57 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 16,090.67 crore to Rs 8,13,952.05 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by Rs 14,814.18 crore to Rs 6,04,079.91 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 14,430.4 crore to Rs 4,27,605.59 crore and HDFC by Rs 13,031.62 crore to Rs 4,34,644.36 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) dipped Rs 4,459.12 crore to Rs 4,29,309.22 crore.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries added Rs 3,500.56 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,71,645.33 crore.

The of State Bank of India jumped Rs 3,034.37 crore to Rs 4,67,471.16 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 523.02 crore to Rs 6,06,330.11 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC and Bajaj Finance.

