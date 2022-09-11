Mcap of seven of top 10 most valued firms climb over Rs 1.33 trn

-
ALSO READ
Infosys Q4 result analysis: Buy, sell or hold? What brokerages suggest
Infosys Q4 net rises 12% YoY; projects revenue growth of 13-15% in FY22-23
Sensex slips for 3rd day, ends 237 pts down; HDFC duo top drags, ITC up 2%
Infosys Q4 preview: Will high costs dent margin? What top brokerages expect
Ukraine crisis: Infosys to move business out of Russia
-
The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most-valued firms climbed Rs 1,33,746.87 crore last week amid a firm trend in equities, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries and Infosys leading the pack of gainers.
Last week, the BSE benchmark advanced 989.81 points or 1.68 per cent.
The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 32,071.59 crore to Rs 11,77,226.60 crore.
Reliance Industries added Rs 26,249.1 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,37,717.68 crore.
The market valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 24,804.5 crore to Rs 6,36,143.85 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 20,471.04 crore to Rs 6,27,823.56 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India gained Rs 15,171.84 crore to Rs 4,93,932.64 crore and that of Adani Transmission went higher by Rs 7,730.36 crore to Rs 4,38,572.68 crore.
HDFC Bank's valuation climbed Rs 7,248.44 crore to Rs 8,33,854.18 crore.
From the laggards, the mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,618.37 crore to Rs 6,08,074.22 crore.
HDFC's valuation fell by Rs 2,551.25 crore to Rs 4,41,501.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 432.88 crore to Rs 4,34,913.12 crore.
Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm in the ranking of top 10 firms by market capitalisation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Adani Transmission and Bajaj Finance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU