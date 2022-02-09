Shares of this realty firm zoomed 165% in 6 weeks, trade at 7-year high

-
Shares of D B Realty hit an over seven-year high of Rs 116.70, and was locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE on Wednesday, after its board approved raising funds via issuing 50 million convertible warrants to Rekha Jhunjhunwala and others.
The stock of Mumbai-based real estate company has been locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit for the eight straight trading day. It quoted at its highest level since June 2014. The counter has seen huge trading volumes, with a combined 2.1 million equity shares changing hands. There were pending buy orders for 1.6 million shares on the NSE and BSE.
In the past six weeks, the stock price of D B Realty has zoomed 165 per cent from Rs 44 on December 29, 2021. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent during the same period.
D B Realty in an exchange filing today said, its board approved raising of funds through issue of 50 million warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each to non-promoter investors on a preferential basis. This in addition to 77 million warrants that had already approved in board meeting held on February 3, 2022, the company said.
DB Realty will allot 10 million warrants each to ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala and M/s RARE Investments, a partnership firm represented through its partner Rekha Jhunjhunwala.
Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 5 million or 2.06 per cent stake in D B Realty as on December 31, 2021, the shareholding pattern data shows.
Besides these two, the company will allot 5 million warrants each to Lotus Family Trust represented by its Trustee namely Barclays Wealth Trustees (India) Private Limited and M/s KIFS Dealers, a partnership firm represented through its Partner Khandwala Finstock Private Limited. The company will also allot 10 million warrants each to Abhay Chandak and Aditya Chandak.
An amount equivalent to at least 25 per cent of the warrant issue price shall be payable at the time of subscription and allotment of each warrant and the balance shall be payable by the warrant holder(s) on the exercise of the warrant(s) at any time within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment, the company said.
On Friday, February 4, 2022, the Mumbai-based real estate major Godrej Properties said it had decided not to go ahead with the proposed investment in DB Realty. The company said the decision was taken after receiving shareholders' feedback.
The day before, Godrej Properties had announced a plan to invest Rs 400 crore for around 10 per cent stake in DB Realty and another Rs 300 crore to set up a joint platform for undertaking slum redevelopment projects. The total size of the joint platform of Godrej Properties and DB Realty would have been Rs 600 crore, with each party contributing Rs 300 crore.
