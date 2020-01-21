Shree Cement, UltraTech likely to benefit from any uptick in demand

After witnessing demand pressure during the first three quarters of FY20, the Street now hopes for a recovery in cement volumes during the March quarter. Cement players, too, have hiked prices in January anticipating a pick-up in demand.

Although the Street remains watchful of the sustenance of these price hikes, stocks of cement firms have already started gaining. While UltraTech and Shree Cement have risen 13-16 per cent since their December lows, ACC and Ambuja Cements have lagged, with gains of 6-9 per cent. In fact, even on a longer time frame of six and 12 months, ACC and Ambuja have ...