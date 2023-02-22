Silver remains unchanged, gold prices fall by Rs 100 to Rs 56,730 per 10 gm

fell by Rs 100 from yesterday's close during Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 56,730, according to the GoodReturns website. remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 68,500.The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold also went down by Rs 100 to trade at Rs 52,000.The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,000.The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 52,150, Rs 52,050, and Rs 52,750, respectively.The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabadm at Rs 56,730.The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,880, Rs 56,780, and Rs 57,550, respectively.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,832.78 per ounce by 2:21 p.m.