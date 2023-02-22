JUST IN
Silver remains unchanged, gold prices fall by Rs 100 to Rs 56,730 per 10 gm
Key support for MCX Gold stands at Rs 55,900; Silver Rs 64,400
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 56,510
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,380
Upside for Gold seen capped at Rs 56,950; Silver may test Rs 64,000
Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800
Gold prices went down by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800
Gold prices rise Rs 110 to Rs 57,550; silver prices surge by Rs 100
Gold prices rise by Rs 280 to Rs 57,440; silver prices unchanged
MCX Gold likely to re-test Rs 58,000; Silver may drop to Rs 63,500
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
MARKET LIVE: Sensex slides 300pts, Nifty below 17,750; Wipro, BPCL down 1%
icon-arrow-left
MCX Crude Oil remains range-bound; bias can turn positive above Rs 6,465
Business Standard

Silver remains unchanged, gold prices fall by Rs 100 to Rs 56,730 per 10 gm

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,880, Rs 56,780, and Rs 57,550, respectively

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | Precious metals

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold, Precious metal
Photo: Bloomberg
Gold prices fell by Rs 100 from yesterday's close during Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 56,730, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 68,500. The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold also went down by Rs 100 to trade at Rs 52,000. The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,000. The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 52,150, Rs 52,050, and Rs 52,750, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabadm at Rs 56,730. The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,880, Rs 56,780, and Rs 57,550, respectively.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,832.78 per ounce by 2:21 p.m.

ET (1921 GMT). US gold futures slipped 0.4% to settle at $1,842.50.

Silver rose 0.3% to $21.80 per ounce, platinum gained 1.7% to $942.08, and palladium climbed 0.7% to $1,520.85.

 The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 68,500. The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 71,700. (With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 09:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.