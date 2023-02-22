Silver remains unchanged, gold prices fall by Rs 100 to Rs 56,730 per 10 gm

-
Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,832.78 per ounce by 2:21 p.m.
ET (1921 GMT). US gold futures slipped 0.4% to settle at $1,842.50. Silver rose 0.3% to $21.80 per ounce, platinum gained 1.7% to $942.08, and palladium climbed 0.7% to $1,520.85.
Silver rose 0.3% to $21.80 per ounce, platinum gained 1.7% to $942.08, and palladium climbed 0.7% to $1,520.85.The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 68,500. The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 71,700. (With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 09:25 IST
