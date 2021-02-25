SMC Global Securities lists equity shares on NSE, BSE: Details here

JUST IN
Investor wealth zooms Rs 2.6-trn as markets witness heavy buying
Press Trust of India 

Established in 1994, SMC Global Securities is a financial services provider offering diversified financial services

Equity shares of SMC Global Securities on Wednesday got lis­ted at Rs 90.90 on NSE and Rs 91.60 on BSE. SMC was already listed on regional stock exchanges. As per Sebi guidelines, the company through direct listing process got listed on NSE and BSE without any public issue. The firm already has a public shareholding of around 38 per cent.

"The shares got listed at Rs 90.90 on NSE and Rs 91.60 on BSE," SMC Global Securities said in a release.

“It gives us immense pleasure to on board SMC on the NSE main board platform. We are confident that the firm in the broking industry has a major role to play in having financial inclusion and ongoing digital revolution," said Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE.

"We have well diversified public shareholding and this listing provides liquidity to our shareholders... This landmark marks a step forward in our aspiration to become a global organisation having a dominant position in the financial and investment services through customer centric approach," said Subhash C Aggarwal, SMC Global Securities.

Established in 1994, SMC Global Securities is a financial services provider offering diversified financial services.

It has presence across over 550 cities in India through a network of 95 branch offices including one overseas office at Dubai, further backed by over 2,500 sub-brokers/authorised persons and more than 13,700 independent distributors.

First Published: Thu, February 25 2021. 01:06 IST

