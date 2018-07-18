SME stocks tumble as sentiment sours; BSE MidCap, SmallCap indices fall

More than half of the small and medium enterprise (SME) stocks that have listed since 2017 are trading in the red, despite the euphoria surrounding their public floats. These stocks have fared worse than their mid- and small-cap counterparts listed on the main board of exchanges.

An analysis of the median returns of 178 SME stocks shows a dip of 9 per cent over the past three months and 19 per cent year-to-date. Only stocks with an issue size of Rs 250 million or less were taken into consideration. In comparison, the BSE MidCap index declined seven per cent and 13 per cent, ...