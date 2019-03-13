SpiceJet falls 8% after DGCA orders grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Shares of SpiceJet slipped as much as 7.99 per cent to Rs 72.50 in the early trade on Wednesday after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s aviation regulator, grounded planes following the fatal crash of a plane of the same model in Ethiopia that killed 157 people.

“Passenger safety remains our top priority. We continue to consult closely with regulators around the world, airlines, and aircraft manufacturers to ensure passenger safety,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted late Tuesday night. “These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations.”

Jet Airways and SpiceJet operate 8 aircraft.

There are 18 planes in India — 13 of them with SpiceJet and five with Jet Airways. Jet’s Max planes are grounded because of non-payment of lease rent, while SpiceJet said it had suspended the aircraft’s operations after the DGCA’s decision. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

At 09:43 am, shares of the low-cost carrier were trading nearly 5 per cent lower at Rs 75.10 apiece on BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading over 90 points higher at 37,627 levels.

A raft of countries have issued a blanket ban on the 737 Max aircraft, following the crash. As a result, shares of Boeing took another beating on Tuesday on the US stock The shares fell nearly 8 per cent to $368.88 in mid-day trade, adding to a 5 per cent decline on Monday and putting it on course for its biggest two-day percentage drop since June 2009, Reuters reported.