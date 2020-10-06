Srikalahasthi Pipes, Electrosteel Castings dip up to 18% post nod to merger

-
ALSO READ
Prince Pipes hits highest level since listing; stock zooms 242% in 4 months
Tata Steel, JSPL: Morgan Stanley bullish on steel stocks; do you own any?
Nifty Metal index tanks 6%; Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco down over 7%
Bank stks in focus; Nifty Bank adds over 2.5%; IDFC First gains 7%, SBI 2%
Hopeful of V-shaped recovery for steel sector: CEO Vedanta Electrosteel
-
Shares of Srikalahasthi Pipes (SPL) and Electrosteel Castings (ECL) tanked up to 18 per cent on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Tuesday after their respective boards on Monday approved a draft scheme of amalgamation for the merger. SPL shareholders will receive 59 equity shares of ECL for every 10 equity shares held in the company.
The stock of SPL tanked 18 per cent to Rs 109.50 on the BSE in intra-day trade and was trading close to its 52-week low price of Rs 90.35 touched on March 25, 2020. Shares of ECL, on the other hand, slipped 11 per cent to Rs 20.60 in the intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.85 per cent at 39,305 points at 01:17 pm.
"The respective boards considered and approved plan to reorganize the businesses with a view to simplify the group structure, (to become) one listed entity in the group having similar business operations, (and to) consolidate operating manufacturing business into one larger entity," Srikalahasthi Pipes said in a statement.
SPL is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of ductile iron pipes with backward integrated facilities including sinter plant, coke oven plant and sewage treatment plant. While, ECL is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of ductile iron pipes and cast-iron pipes and ductile iron fittings.
The management of these companies said the amalgamation will enable the combined entity to leverage their consolidated resources to increase production capacities; undertake research and development initiatives to improve manufacturing processes and final product; serve the needs of a larger customer base leading to overall business domestically as well as overseas, improved alignment of debt repayments with cash flow, and improved credit rating.
The scheme of amalgamation is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU