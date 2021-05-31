Statsguru: Six charts explain India's $3-trn market cap cheer amid Covid-19

A SHARP RISE in the stock market during the pandemic has helped fuel India’s entry into the $3 trillion-plus market capitalisation club. India now has the eighth most valuable stock market in the world. It is also the second most valuable among emerging markets (chart 1).

The ratio of the value of all companies in the stock market to the size of the Indian economy is now in excess of 100 per cent. This is partly driven by the economy itself shrinking due to the pandemic. The ratio was closer to 80 per cent at the end of the financial year 2018-19 (chart ...