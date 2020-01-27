Stock calls by Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking: Buy Equitas Holdings

Market jolts ahead of budget, but manages to regain strength



The starting point of the week gone by was excellent as the pre-open suggested a bumper opening at records highs on January 20; courtesy to gap up opening in two major index movers (RIL & HDFC Bank) after posting their quarterly numbers over the weekend. But this ecstasy at the opening was flatter to deceive. started coming off fiercely right from the word go, in fact the selling aggravated as the day progressed to conclude with sharp cuts. This negativity continued for subsequent two sessions to slide towards the 12,100 mark. Fortunately, the mighty bulls came for a rescue and were successful in pulling the market higher to end the week well above 12,200.



It seems that looking at the recent behaviour, market is giving full justice to the famous phrase ‘All’s well that ends well’. Technically speaking, we reversed precisely from a crucial juncture. Firstly, the support of 121,00 was placed at the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 11,929.60 to 12,389.05 (proper traded high). And second but most important observation was the convergence of ‘Upward Sloping Trend Line’ drawn by joining recent swing lows with the low of 10,670.25. Now, the forthcoming week would be crucial for our market as we are heading for one of the mega events, Union Budget slated on 1st February. So, most probably we are likely to see an action packed week especially for individual stocks.



As far as Nifty is concerned, we may see Nifty going back to 12,300 – 12,390 ahead of the budget and a positive outcome would enable it crossing this sturdy wall of 12,400 convincingly. On the flipside, 12,200 followed by 12,150 would be seen as a sacrosanct support zone. Last week we had mentioned about ‘Midcap’ index entering an overbought zone and possibility of some breather cannot be ruled out. In line with this, initial part of the week, index remained sideways and was clearly bucking the trend by not correcting as much as our benchmark did. And once they settled, the ‘Midcap’ universe resumed its uptrend, which is likely to extend further.



Stock recommendation:



PURVANKARA



View – Bullish



Last Close – Rs. 68.30



The tide seems to have turned upwards for the entire real estate space as we saw stellar gravity defying moves in larger name, DLF over the past three months. ‘PURVANKARA’ being one of the smaller as compared to its peers, is yet to have similar sort of traction. But now the recent price action looks encouraging and on Friday, the stock prices finally managed to traverse its sturdy wall of ‘200-SMA’ on daily chart. The volume has risen substantially and therefore, provides credence to the move. Thus, we recommend buying this stock on a minor decline for a target of Rs.73.50 over the next days. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs.64.80.



EQUITAS



View – Bullish



Last Close – Rs. 110.50



For the last one month, the stock prices have been in a quiet phase with no major action seen. On the daily chart, prices have finally broken the consolidation range confirming an ‘Inverse Head & Shoulder’ breakout. The said breakout is supported by a bullish candle stick and increasing volume. In addition, prices have closed above the higher range of Bollinger Band suggesting a trending up move in the near term after its recent consolidation phase. Looking at the favorable risk reward ratio, traders are advised going long for a target of Rs.126 over the next few days. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs.101.40.





Disclaimer: The author is Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives at Angel Broking. He may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views expressed are his own.