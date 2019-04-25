Stock calls by Tradebulls Securities: Buy Bharat Financial, Bata India

The Nifty50 index recovered after testing the lower consolidation support levels of 11,550. Open interest (OI) concentration band for monthly expiry shifted higher, currently standing at a narrow range of 11,700-11,800. A sharp recovery along with deescalating VIX from elevated levels augur well for sustenance of the upmove targeting the upper end resistance of the consolidation placed around 11,810. We expect the index to oscillate within the range of 11,810-11,550 for some more time before it commences its major up move. A move below 11,450 could be detrimental from here on and could mark the commencement of a larger corrective move towards 11,300. Mean reversion should be apt strategy under current scenario. Hence, buying near supports on declines should be fruitful for some more time in the coming sessions

Stock: INCLUSION

Reco: BUY

CMP: Rs 1,069

The stock is staging rebound post correction which was witnessed on the back of double top around Rs 1,143 levels on daily scale. Test of 200-EMA (exponential moving average) in the previous session followed by gap-up opening along and strong move on the upside indicate the stock might have resumed its upside post corrective move on the downside. The stock is expected to retest its double-top levels around Rs 1,140 in coming sessions. Hence, longs can be initiated with stop placed below Rs 1,038 levels.

Stock: BATA INDIA

Reco: BUY

CMP: Rs 1,464

The stock is moving higher in a tight up trending channel and is re post the test of lower channel support around Rs 1,405 levels. Daily RSI recovered above its signal line post downside breach, indicating the momentum might continue till the unfinished target of Rs 1,511 on the upside. Highest call addition at Rs 1,500 strike for May series suggests the stock will probably test the levels in coming sessions. Short term traders can long the stock with stop placed below Rs 1,424 levels for Rs 1,511 to be obtained in coming sessions.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.