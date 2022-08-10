JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals choppy start amid weak global cues

Stock market live updates: As of 7:45 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,502 levels, down 23 odd-points on the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian equity markets are likely to start trade on a tepid note ahead of the US inflation data. As of 7:45 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,502 levels, down 23 odd-points on the Nifty50.

Globally, a sharp fall was seen in the US markets on Tuesday. Dow Jones slipped 0.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.4 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite shed 1.1 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, lost in tandem with sour global mood on Wednesday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.6 per cent and South Korea's Kospi shed 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil gained mildly as Brent Crude hovered around $96 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude was above $90 per barrel.

Back home, the last batch of India Inc's corporate earnings will trickle in - Coal India, Pidilite Industries, Tata Consumer Products will report their June quarter results (Q1FY23). Besides, shares of Delhivery, Adani Ports, and Bharti Airtel will react post their Q1FY23 numbers.


