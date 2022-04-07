- Stocks to Watch: Zee Entertainment, IDFC, Titan, Godrej Consumer, MTNL, HAL
Market LIVE: Gap-down start likely for Sensex, Nifty on hawkish US Fed
Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty futures were around 17,770 levels this morning, down nearly 100 points, hinting at a gap-down start for Nifty50.
The markets may continue their losing streak tracking weak global cues after hawkish FOMC meeting minutes read that the US Federal Reserve is likely to reduce its massive bond holdings at a maximum pace of $95 billion a month. The FOMC is expected to approve the balance-sheet reduction at its next gathering May 3-4.
Moreover, minutes of their March meeting also showed that several officials had preferred to raise rates by a half perentage point -- instead of the quarter-point move. Following this, overseas investors turned cautious with global markets ending in red.
Back home, the yield on the 10-year government bond also inched up to nearly 7 per cent ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy review scheduled for Friday on fears that the central bank may raise the inflation forecast.
Among stocks, Zee Entertainment will be in focus as its largest shareholder Invesco Developing Markets will sell 7.8 per cent stake worth Rs 2,200 crore in the entertainment major via block deals on Thursday.
Shares of state-run telecom firm MTNL will also be eyed as the the government has deferred the merger of BSNL and MTNL due to financial reasons.Global cues
On Wednesday, Dow slipped 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 declined a per cent and Nasdaq shed 2.2 per cent.
On the other hand, Oil prices tumbled sharply as nations pledged to release oil from reserves to counter tightening supply and hawkish Fed minutes. Brent oil and WTI crude futures sank over 5.5 per cent each to $101.07 and $96.23 a barrel, respectively.
Markets in Asia on Thursday were largely in red. Japan’s Nikkei was the major loser, down 1.8 per cent. Hang Seng, Kospi, Taiwan and Straits Times were down 0.5 - 0.9 per cent each.
