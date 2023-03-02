Stock Market Live: Sensex down 250pts, Nifty below 17,400; Infosys slips 1%

Opening Bell



Subdued global mood propelled domestic lower in Thursday's trading session.



Both benchmark indices opened on a flat note. While Nifty50 traded below 17,450 levels, the S&P BSE Sensex hovered around 59,382 levels.



Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 0.2 per cent.



Sectorally, Nifty Media, and Nifty Private Bank indices were off to a decent start, whereas, Nifty IT index was the worst hit as it declined nearly 1 per cent.



Among individual stocks, shares of RVNL soars over 8 per cent after it emerges as the lowest bidder to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trains.



Besides, shares of KNR Constructions surged over 2 per cent after it received order to build six lane access controlled Greenfield Highway along Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor.