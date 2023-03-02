JUST IN

Stock Market Live: Sensex down 250pts, Nifty below 17,400; Infosys slips 1%
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, NMDC, PVR, Lupin, Sunteck Realty, Tata Motors
Sebi imposes Rs 6 lakh penalty on MCX in data entry norms case
Six of 10 Adani stocks hit upper circuit on $3-billion loan buzz
Sebi penalises individual for flouting market norms in BOI AXA Mutual Fund
Benchmark indices snap eight-day losing streak; Sensex gains 449 points
Bajaj Finserv gets Sebi's approval to foray into mutual fund business
Sebi shows new-age teeth in bursting Axis MF front running scandal
Sebi bans Anugrah Stock, 5 others from securities market for up to 7 years
PMS benchmarking norms: Industry players seek three-month extension
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Refresh / Auto Refresh

Live

  New Updates refresh icon

Stock Market Live: Sensex down 250pts, Nifty below 17,400; Infosys slips 1%

Stock market live updates: Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 0.2 per cent

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | FII flows

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex, FII, DII, Crude oil, Inflation, Rupee

Introduction

Subdued global mood propelled domestic markets lower in Thursday's trading session.
READ MORE

Key Events