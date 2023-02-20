JUST IN

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start amid mixed global cues
Stocks to watch: HUL, United Breweries, Motherson, Sun Pharma, Paytm, Cipla
Street signs: Nifty Next 50 rebalance, home-grown tech stocks, and more
Promoter share pledge rises to 1.61% in October-December quarter
ArcelorMittal, JSW in NMDC steel plant race; JSPL also in the fray
Mutual funds' collection through NFO drops 38% to Rs 62,000 crore in 2022
Global trends, foreign funds movement to guide equities this week
FPIs shift focus back on Indian market; invests Rs 7,600 cr in a week
Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 95,337 cr last week
NSE to include Adani Wilmar, Adani Power in few indices from March 31
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start amid mixed global cues

Stock market live updates: As of 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,967 levels, up 30-odd points

MARKET LIVE | Indian equity market | Indian markets

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
Domestic markets are likely to start Monday's trade on a positive note, amid mixed global cues. As of 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,967 levels, up 30-odd points.
