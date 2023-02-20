MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start amid mixed global cues

Domestic are likely to start Monday's trade on a positive note, amid mixed global cues. As of 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,967 levels, up 30-odd points.

Globally, the US equity futures were negative on Monday, amid rate hike concerns. Dow Jones Futures, the S&P 500 Futures, and NASDAQ Futures declined up to 0.1 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, were mixed this morning. While Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 indices fell up to 0.3 per cent; the S&P 200, Kospi, and Kosdaq indices gained up to 1 per cent.



In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed up to 0.3 per cent to $83 per barrel, and $76 per barrel, respectively.



Back home, shares of Hero MotoCorp will be in focus as the company plans to expand its electric two-wheeler range over the next 18-24 months.

