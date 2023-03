Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty down 100 points; Asian indices edge lower

Domestic are likely to edge lower in Monday's trade, amid subdued global cues. As of 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,063 levels, down 100 points.Globally, the US equity futures edged higher this morning after the UBS Group sealed Credit Suisse takeover to calm . Dow Jones Futures, the S&P 500 Futures, and NASDAQ Futures climbed up to 0.6 per cent.Asia-Pacific markets, however, fell today, with Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, Topix, Hang Seng indices lowering up to 0.8 per cent.In the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude surged up to 0.3 per cent to $73 per barrel, and $66 per barrel, respectively.Back home, shares ofwill be in focus after the company plans to manufacture India's first fire-resistant steel structures at its unit in Raigarh, Chattisgarh. READ LESS