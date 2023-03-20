Refresh / Auto Refresh
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty down 100 points; Asian indices edge lower
Stock market live updates: As of 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,063 levels, down 100 points
Domestic markets are likely to edge lower in Monday's trade, amid subdued global cues. As of 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,063 levels, down 100 points.
Globally, the US equity futures edged higher this morning after the UBS Group sealed Credit Suisse takeover to calm markets. Dow Jones Futures, the S&P 500 Futures, and NASDAQ Futures climbed up to 0.6 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, however, fell today, with Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, Topix, Hang Seng indices lowering up to 0.8 per cent.
In the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude surged up to 0.3 per cent to $73 per barrel, and $66 per barrel, respectively.
Back home, shares of JSPL will be in focus after the company plans to manufacture India's first fire-resistant steel structures at its unit in Raigarh, Chattisgarh.
