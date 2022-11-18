- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals firm start amid mixed global cues, up 88pts
MARKET LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty50 above 18,400 in pre-open deals
Stock market live updates: At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,431 levels, up 88-odd points
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Domestic equity markets are likely to start Friday’s trade on a positive note amid steady foreign or domestic flows and softened crude oil prices. At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,431 levels, up 88-odd points.
Globally, the US markets declined overnight as investors assessed prospects of higher rate hikes by the Fed. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500, dropped up to 0.3 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, however, inched higher in early trades as Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, the S&P 200, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices rose up to 1 per cent.
On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude were below $91 per barrel as rate hike worries clouded demand sentiments. Prices of WTI Crude, meanwhile, slipped below $83 per barrel.
Among individual stocks, shares of Nykaa will be in focus as TPG Capital plans to offload shares worth Rs 1,000 crore via block deal today.
Besides, shares of Tata Motors will be tracked after the auto major bagged order for 1,000 buses from Haryana Roadways.
