MARKET LIVE: Flat open likely for Sensex, Nifty; Adani stocks, LIC on radar
Stock market live updates: As of 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty quoted around 17,885 levels, which indicated a flat start on the bourses
Introduction
A flat start is likely for domestic markets as global sentiments turned negative after hawkish comments by the US Federal Reserve officials. As of 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty quoted around 17,885 levels, which indicated a flat start on the bourses.
Globally, the US equities lowered overnight after the US Fed speakers reiterated their hawkish stance, forecasting peak rates in the range of 5-5.2 per cent, which is above market estimates. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices declined up to 1 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, fell this morning, with the S&P 200, Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices lowering up to 0.6 per cent
In the commodities basket, prices of both Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed 0.1 per cent each to $85 per barrel, and $78 per barrel, respectively.
Q3 earnings today: LIC, Adani Total Gas, Hindalco, HAL, IRCTC, Indian Overseas Bank, Zomato, Lupin, HPCL, among others will report the October-December quarter results.
That apart, shares of Adani-Group companies will continue to be under investors' watch after the MSCI reviewed their free float status.
