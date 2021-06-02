Stock picks by HDFC Securities: Buy Adani Ports, Tata Communications

-
ALSO READ
Nifty outlook and stock picks by Sameet Chavan: Buy Petronet, sell UBL
HDFC jumps 4.4% from day's low; analysts see up to 26% upside post Q3 nos
Immediate Nifty target at 13,590: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
Stock market outlook: Bull run to continue in 2021; Nifty may hit 15,000
Adani Ports, Adani Green: How to trade Adani group stocks in the days ahead
-
Nifty outlook
On the daily chart, the Nifty continues to hold above a rising trend line that has held the important lows of the last few months. This implies that the index remains in an intermediate uptrend. The Nifty has also recently made higher bottoms at 14,416, 14,591, and 14,884 and continues to trade above the 20 and 50-day SMA, which gives further evidence of an uptrend.
While we expect the Nifty to move higher and make new life highs in the coming sessions, we also remain open to short-term corrections and price consolidations. Crucial support is at 15,374.
Stocks recommendations
Buy Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 798.5 | Stop loss: Rs 770 | Target: Rs 860
After falling from a high of 885 tested in April 2021, Adani Ports found support around the 689 levels. The stock had previously found support around these same levels in March 2021, implying that it is a strong support. The stock then consolidated in a range between the 689 and 792 levels before breaking out of this range on Tuesday, on the back of above average volumes.
Technical indicators are giving positive signals as the stock is trading above the 20 and 50 day SMA. Daily momentum indicators like the 14-day RSI have bounced back and are in rising mode now. This augurs well for the uptrend to continue. With the intermediate technical setup looking positive, we believe the stock has the potential to move higher in the coming weeks and therefore recommend a buy between the 790-800 levels.
Buy Tata Communications | CMP: Rs 1,131.5 | Stop loss: Rs 1,080 | Target: Rs 1,240
Tata Communications has recently corrected from a high of 1,368, tested in March 2021. The stock has found support around the 1,037 levels, which also roughly coincides with a previous intermediate low. This indicates that the 1,037 level is a strong support.
With the stock now rising smartly from these supports, the uptrend looks set to gain momentum in the coming sessions. Technical indicators are giving positive signals as the stock is trading above the 20 day and 50-day SMA. Daily momentum indicators like the 14-day RSI too have bounced back from oversold levels and are in rising mode now. With the intermediate technical setup looking positive, we believe the stock has the potential to move higher in the coming weeks. We therefore recommend a Buy between the 1,110-1,135 levels.
Disclaimer: Subash Gangadharan isTechnical Research Analyst at HDFC securities. He or HDFC Securities Ltd. does not have any financial interest in the subject company. The analyst, currently, doesn't hold any position in the stocks.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU