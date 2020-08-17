JUST IN
Stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Muthoot Fin, ABB

The stock of ABB has maintained a good base near 890 levels and has picked up momentum to improve the bias

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

BUY ABB | CMP: Rs 949.40 | TARGET: Rs 1,050-1,080 | STOP LOSS: Rs 890

The stock has maintained a good base near 890 levels and has picked up momentum to improve the bias. Besudes, it has potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal and has showed a steep rise to make the bias stronger. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of Rs 1,050-1,080, keeping the stop loss of Rs 890.

BUY MUTHOOT FINANCE | CMP: Rs 1,212.95 | TARGET: Rs 1,400 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,080

The stock has bottomed out near 1080 after a decent correction and has indicated a positive bias. The RSI is also indicating a trend reversal from the oversold zone to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of Rs 1,400, keeping the stop loss of Rs 1,080. =============================
Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 07:52 IST

