Stockpiles of unsold iron ore at mine-heads are increasing: FIMI

-
ALSO READ
As domestic iron ore price rises, steel industry demands ban on its export
Iron ore prices surge, but export curbs play spoilsport for Indian firms
NMDC slashes iron ore price by Rs 400/tonne in second cut in 40 days
Jump in ore prices eases NMDC's woes; shares rebound by 16%
Iron ore exports, prices rose sharply, but only eastern miners benefited
-
The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) has said that stockpiles at mine-heads are increasing and not allowing their export will amount to complete wastage of a material which can earn valuable foreign exchange for the country.
At present the country requires around 165 million tonnes of iron ore as against production of 206 million tonnes of the main ingredient used in steel making, FIMI said in a letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
"The stockpiles at mine-heads are increasing year after year. If there is no demand for such iron ore from steel and sponge iron plants in the country and miners are not allowed to export, this material will be washed away and go into rivers and rivulets during the rainy season... This will be an utter waste of material for which we can earn money and add to our GDP," the letter said.
The miners, it said, are exporting iron ore legally to only buyer available i.e. China and contributing to the country's GDP.
"There is export duty on the exports of iron ore +58 per cent Fe. If the steel industry purchases this iron ore, there will be no necessity to export," it said.
It further said if steel usage is promoted in the country by removing the import duty on it, the domestic user will get cheaper and better grade of steel.
"Removal of import duty will also push the complacent domestic steel industry to innovate and become more efficient to produce steel at a competitive price," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU