Stocks to Watch: Adani Wilmar, PolicyBazaar, TVS Motor, UBI, Ujjivan SFB

The key benchmark indices are likely to start on a flat note amid mixed cues from the overseas The US ended marginally lower, while most major in Asia were trading higher. As of 08:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 17,228 as against the NSE Nifty spot close of 17,214 on Monday. Meanwhile, here are the top for trade today.

Earnings Watch: Ajmera Realty, Ashapura Minechem, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Bharti Airtel, Data Patterns India, EID Parry, Escorts, Glenmark Life Sciences, Goa Carbon, Godrej Consumer Products, Granules India, Greaves Cotton, Gujarat Alkalies, Gujarat Gas, HCL Infosys, Indraprastha Gas, Ind Swift Labs, IRCTC, J&K Bank, Jindal Steel, JK Paper, Kolte Patil, Latent View Analytics, Morepen Labs, NCC, NMDC, OnMobile Global, Praj Industries, Redington India, RITES, SJS Enterprises, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Take Solutions, Tasty Bite and TTML are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today.

Adani Wilmar: The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The IPO had garnered 17.4 times subsciption, and the company had fixed its issue price at Rs 230 per share.

PolicyBazaar: The company informed BSE that its revenue grew 73 per cent YoY to Rs 367 crore in the quarter ended December 2021. Insurance premium grew by 68 per cent YoY to Rs 1,796 crore, and credit disbursals were up 94 per cent YoY at Rs 1,926 crore. It added that its UAE business now ranks second in a fast growing market.

Tata Elxsi, Tube Investments: Tata Elxsi, Tube Investments and Deepak Nitrite are among a dozen stocks seen benefiting from the semi-annual rebalancing of FTSE India indices. According to an analysis done by IIFL Alternative Research, 15 companies are set to migrate from FTSE All-Cap index to FTSE All-World, thus resulting into buying in these shares. READ MORE



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The IT major has bagged the contract for delivering electronic passports (e-passports) from the Ministry of External Affairs, according to sources. This deal is in addition to the second phase of implementing the Passport Seva Program, which the company got from the ministry. Players such as Thales India and HP participated in this deal, which is expected to be of Rs 1,000-1,200 crore. READ MORE



The auto major’s domestic business continued to outgrow its global business as it reported its highest quarterly net sales of around Rs 22,300 crore in the December quarter, a 45 per cent YoY jump from Rs 15,390 crore a year. This was also the first quarter when the company reported profits at its passenger vehicle (PV) division since Q1FY18, when separate numbers were made available. READ MORE The two-wheeler maker posted a 9 per cent YoY rise in net profit for Q3FY22 at Rs 288 crore when compared with Rs 266 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21. The company also reported a highest-ever operating revenue of Rs 5,706 crore in the third quarter of FY22. Meanwhile, the company also announced that its non-executive director Ralf Dieter Speth will be taking charge as the chairman of the company from April 1, 2022, replacing veteran Venu Srinivasan. READ MORE The major company reported a 3.9 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 150.35 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Total income was up 2.5 per cent YoY at Rs 826.24 crore. READ MORE The PSU bank’s net profit rose 49.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,085 crore for Q3FY22 on improvement in interest margins and sharp fall in provisions and contingencies. The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 8.9 per cent YoY to Rs 7,174 crore from Rs 6,590 crore in Q3FY21. READ MORE The bank plans to raise up to Rs 600 crore in three to six months in fresh equity capital from institutional investors for increasing public holding to 25 per cent and support business growth. As for getting back into profits after timing losses in Q3FY22, Ittira Davis, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank said the way things are pointing (rise in lending) bank should be able to achieve that (report profits) in the fourth quarter. READ MORE The company’s Q3FY22 net declined marginally to Rs 32.37 crore from Rs 35.39 crore in Q3Fy21. Total income was up 5.6 per cent YoY at Rs 396.60 crore.