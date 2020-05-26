Stocks to watch: Avenue Supermarts, Bharti Airtel, IDFC First Bk, HDFC, ITC

At 08:39 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 101.50 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 9,142.50, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Earnings today: A total of 19 companies including Deepak Nitrite, Max Financial and Torrent Pharma are scheduled to announce their March quarter results.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Telecom, promoter of Bharti Airtel, is expected to raise $1 billion, or more than Rs 7,600 crore, by selling a small stake in the telecom giant. The sale is expected to be through block deals on Tuesday on the stock exchanges, and is essentially to pare the promoter’s debt.

HDFC: Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Monday reported a 27 per cent decline in profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 2,692 crore in the March quarter of 2019-20 because of higher provisioning for uncertainties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its PBT was Rs 3,691 crore in the same period a year ago.

Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts, which runs the DMart chain of stores in India, reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 346 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (Q4FY20), a year-on-year rise of 9.1 per cent.

DMart typically reports double-digit PBT growth every quarter on account of its high efficiency levels. READ MORE

IDFC First Bank: IDFC First Bank reported a net profit of Rs 71.54 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 218.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Just Dial: The company on Monday posted a 21.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 76.1 crore for the March 2020 quarter.

ITC: Diversified conglomerate ITC is set to make its biggest acquisition — Sunrise Foods. ITC on Sunday said it had entered into an agreement with the spices major to acquire a 100 per cent stake in the company.

YES Bank: YES Bank former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Ravneet Gill told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the bank had sanctioned huge amounts of credit to many corporates that were facing significant stress and liquidity issues. READ MORE JSW Steel: Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel reported a consolidated profit before tax of Rs 953 crore in March quarter, down 60 per cent from same period last year as revenues declined sharply on the back of weak demand scenario amid economic slowdown. UPL: UPL's consolidated net profit soared 147% to Rs 617 crore on 30.7% rise in net sales to Rs 11,141 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. Eicher Motors: The company's board will consider FY20 results and sub-division/split of equity shares on June 12.

Bosch's consolidated net profit slumped 80.4% to Rs 80.91 crore on 18.1% decline in net sales to Rs 2236.87 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 64.10 crore in Q4 FY20, down by 88.6% from Rs 563.05 crore in Q4 FY19.

Private sector lender’s profit before tax (PBT) fell 37.6 per cent to Rs 93.84 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 (Q4FY20), on sharp rise in provisions for bad loans. The bank had posted a PBT of Rs 150.5 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (Q4FY19).