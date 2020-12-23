Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Wipro, Ruchi Soya, M&M, SBI Card, PNB

SGX Nifty futures were trading 47 points at 13,436 levels at 8:20 am, hinting at a flat-to-negative start for the Indian equity indices on Wednesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Bajaj Auto: has entered into an initial pact with the Maharashtra government for setting up a production plant at Chakan at an estimated investment of Rs 650 crore.

Wipro: on Tuesday said its up to Rs 9,500-crore share programme will commence on December 29 and close on January 11, 2021. In another update, the company has inked $700 million takeover deal with Metro AG and over 1,300 staff from German company would move to the Indian firm.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The Centre, in a first move of its kind, has issued Rs 5,500 crore in zero-coupon bonds for recapitalising Punjab and Sind Bank and allowed it to park the paper in its held-to-maturity category at face value rather than the discounted market rate.

Ruchi Soya: Patanjali Ayurved group firm Ruchi Soya's shareholders have approved the appointment of Yoga guru Swami Ram Dev, his younger brother Ram Bharat and close aide Acharya Balkrishna on the company's board.

M&M: JP Morgan has sought repayment of loan worth 40 billion Korean wons from Mahindra & Mahindra's troubled foreign arm SsangYong Motor Company (SYMC) but the South Korean auto maker has expressed its inability to pay the amount now.

Infosys: Infosys on Tuesday said it has formed a long-term partnership with Daimler AG for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. After the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace services, service desk, data center, networks and SAP Basis together with Infosys, a statement said.

Reliance Capital: Sebi on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Reliance Capital for violation of Depositories and Participants Regulations back in 2010. Meanwhile, the company has received 10 more bids, including from SBI Life, for its subsidiaries, sources said.

EIL: Shareholders of state-owned Engineers India (EIL) have approved of nearly 7 crore shares for about Rs 587 crore with a view to return surplus cash to shareholders, the largest being the government of India.

SBI Card: SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) has raised Rs 450 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis, the company said on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca India: India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week, a Reuters report claimed. Meanwhile, the company said it has received marketing authorisation for an asthma drug from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Jubilant Foodworks: The company has introduced plant-protein Pizza. The variant would be available at all Domino's restaurants across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Max Financial Services: The promoter Max Ventures Investment Holdings revoked pledge of 1 lakh shares on Max Financial Services shares on December 19.

Majesco: Atul Ltd bought 2.14 lakh shares or 0.72% stake in Majesco at Rs 981.58 per share.

Snowman Logistics: Adani Logistics sold 9.15 lakh shares or 0.55 per cent stake at Rs 51.04 per share.

Punjab National Bank: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in the bank to 7.73 percent from 4.12 percent via

LT Foods: CRISIL has revised its outlook on the long-term bank facilities of LT Foods to 'positive' from 'stable' while reaffirming the rating at 'A-'. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at 'A2+'.