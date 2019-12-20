Stocks to watch: Bajaj Finance, IT, oil-linked firms, SBI, Tata Chemicals

At 08:32 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 8 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 12,281, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd. on Thursday said it has invoked 24 lakh pledged shares of Karvy Data Management Services Ltd. to recover outstanding dues from a group firm.

Zee Entertainment: Media major Zee Entertainment has sets its sight on growing its regional portfolio of channels following viewership gains over the past three years in the segment.

Dwarikesh Sugar: Dwarikesh Sugar Industries has commissioned its new 100 KLPD distillery plant at its Dwarikesh Nagar unit, Bundki, in Bijnor District.



JM Financial: The company has raised FII limit to 48 per cent from 24 per cent.



The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Valley Holdings, Inc., has acquired the remaining 25 per cent partnership interest from The Andover Group, Inc.The pharma major on Thursday said its alliance partner Concord Biotech has received approval from the US health regulator for generic immunosuppressive Mycophenolic acid delayed-release tablets.Billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal on Thursday said a combination of rock-bottom tariffs and high consumption is killing the telecom industry and sector regulator Trai needs to urgently intervene to strike a balance between the needs for protecting investments and consumer interest. "My view is Rs 200 ARPU (average revenue per user) is eventually going to Rs 300 ARPU," Mittal added. READ MORE

IT stocks: Shares of IT companies may trade actively in today's session after Accenture Plc reported a 7 per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the IT consulting firm continues to benefit from its investments in the fast-growing digital and cloud services businesses. The company raised lower end of FY20 revenue guidance to 6-8 per cent from 5-8 per cent earlier.

Crude oil-linked stocks: Oil marketing companies (OMCs), pipes, tyres, and paint stocks may remain in focus today as oil prices held steady near three-month highs on the back of easing Sino-US trade tensions that have weighed on demand as well as the global economic growth outlook.

SBI, BoB, PNB: UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO). The issue size is expected to be Rs 3,000-4,000 crore, valuing the AMC at Rs 10,000-11,000 crore. The IPO is an offer for sale of 38 million shares by State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BOB), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and T Rowe Price.