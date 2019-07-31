Stocks to watch: Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, IOCL, Axis Bank, ZEEL, DHFL

At 08:35 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 43.50 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 11,054, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in today's trading session -

Earnings today: A total of 88 companies, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, IndiaMART InterMESH, Trent, UPL, Ajanta Pharma are scheduled to declare their June quarter results today.

Tech Mahindra: Pune-headquartered software firm Tech Mahindra (TechM) missed the Street estimates for the June quarter as it reported revenue earnings of Rs 8,653 crore, up 4.6 per cent year on year (YoY) and down 2.6 per cent sequentially. Profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 959 crore, up 6.8 per cent YoY and down 15 per cent over the quarter.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender reported 95 per cent YoY rise in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 but asset quality is still a concern. READ MORE

Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero Moto Corp on Tuesday posted a 35.89 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,256.69 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 on the back of a one-off exceptional gain of Rs 737.48 crore. READ MORE

Coffee Day Enterprises: Shares of the company will continue to remain in focus today. TV reports said the body of the founder VG Siddhartha has been found from the Nethravathi river. Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of the river near the Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru, according to agency ANI. READ MORE



Banks: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday allowed domestic banks to directly sell their bad loans in manufacturing and infrastructure sectors to investors abroad as part of one-time settlement (OTS) exercises. The move will allow overseas investors to take direct loan exposure to Indian corporates.

ZEEL: A consortium that includes U.S. cable giant Comcast Corp., James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and Blackstone Group Inc. has made an offer for a stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., India’s largest private broadcaster, Bloomberg reported.

DHFL: The debt-laden shadow bank Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) has submitted a restructuring plan to its core committee of creditors (CoC), Reuters reported citing sources.





PNB Housing: PNB Housing Finance is looking to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore to grow business and keep a healthy capital adequacy ratio, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Vadilal Industries: Vadilal Industries announced that India Ratings and Research (Ind-RA) has downgraded Vadilal Industries Long term issuer rating to 'IND BBB+' from 'IND A-' and maintained it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) vide their letter dated 29 July, 2019.