Stocks to watch: Devyani Int'l, Windlas, Krsnaa, Exxaro Tiles, Voda Idea

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 42 points lower at 16,485 around 8.20 am, indicating a tepid start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Listing Today: Four companies will list on bourses on Monday, namely Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics, and Exxaro Tiles. All four IPOs had received strong response from investors with Devyani subcribed 116 times, followed by Krsnaa that received 64 times bids while Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles garnered 22 times subscription each.

Vodafone Idea: The debt-ridden private telecom company posted a lower consolidated loss of Rs 7,319 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021, against Rs 25,460 crore loss in the same quarter a year ago.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) net profit soared by nearly 800 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal after more than doubling of oil prices compensated for a fall in production. Net profit in April-June at Rs 4,335 crore was 772.2 per cent higher than Rs 497 crore in Q1 of previous fiscal.

Future Retail: The Future Group company reported widening of its consolidated net loss at Rs 1,147.28 crore for June quarter 2021-22, impacted by the second wave of the pandemic. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 552.91 crore for April-June period a year ago.

SJVN: State-run SJVN announced that it has bagged 200 MW grid connected solar PV power project worth Rs 1,000 crore in Bihar.

RattanIndia Power: The company reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 824.42 crore for the June quarter. It had logged a consolidated net loss of Rs 450.78 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

IRB Infra: IRB Infrastructure Developers SPV CG Tollway Ltd on Sunday said it has achieved full commercial operation date (COD) for Chittorgarh-Gulabpura six-laning highway project in Rajasthan. The National Highway Authority of India has issued completion certificate to IRB Infrastructure Developers. On receipt of this, the company has now become eligible for collecting toll fees at full tariffs, which will be higher by about 58 per cent than the existing tariffs.

JK Cement: The company reported over a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 190.08 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021.The company had posted a profit of Rs 49.94 crore in the April-June period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The company reported over 71 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 64.54 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared with a net profit of Rs 37.71 crore in the year ago same period. Sequentially, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 647.72 crore in quarter ended March 2021.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 76.02 crore for the June quarter against a net profit of Rs 17.22 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020. Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,227.20 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,099.38 crore in the same period a year ago.

Amara Raja Batteries: The company reported 99 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 124.1 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 1,886.17 crore as against Rs 1,151.22 crore in the year-ago period. It also said its Founder Chairman Ramachandra N Galla is retiring on Saturday after 36 years of service.

Sobha: Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Saturday reported a 73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 11.4 crore for the quarter ended June. Its net profit stood at Rs 6.6 crore in the year-ago period.

PC Jeweller: The company reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 65.58 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. It had posted a net loss of Rs 73.55 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Allcargo Logistics: The company's net profit surged over three-folds to Rs 106 crore in the June 2021 quarter over the same month a year ago, helped by volume growth and transformation initiatives. The integrated logistics company had posted a net profit of Rs 30 crore in Q1FY21.

Glenmark Pharma: lenmark Pharmaceuticals said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased by 21 per cent to Rs 306 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The Mumbai-based drug major had reported a PAT of Rs 254 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal.

NBCC: State-owned construction firm NBCC on Friday reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 37.07 crore for the quarter ended June. Its net profit stood at Rs 10.28 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 1,429.74 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 730.10 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

SpiceJet: Budget carrier on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 729 crore for the quarter ended June as its flight operations were affected due to the second wave of the pandemic. It had posted a net loss of Rs 593 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Zomato: Competition Commission has approved online food delivery platform Zomato's proposed purchase of 9.3 per cent stake in online grocery shopping player Grofers India. Zomato, last month, said it has invested USD 100 million (around Rs 745 crore) for acquiring a minority stake in Grofers as the company looks to have more exposure to the online grocery segment.

Ruchi Soya Industries: The company reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 173.5 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 12.3 crore in Q1FY21, revenue shot up to Rs 5,266.2 crore from Rs 3,043.1 crore YoY.

HCL Technologies: Rogers Communications, a Canadian telecom service provider and media company, has selected HCL to expand support of operational stability excellence in business and operational support systems and corporate IT systems.