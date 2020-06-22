Stocks to watch: Glenmark, Cipla, IT stocks, HDFC, Sudarshan Chemical Ind

At 08:44 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 49.45 points or 0.48 per cent lower at 10,197.20, indicating a negative start for the domestoc market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain on focus today -

HDFC: Mortgage lender HDFC on Friday said its board has approved to raise up to Rs 14,000 crore in tranches through various means.

“The committee of directors of the corporation (HDFC) at its meeting held today (Friday), approved seeking approval of members of the corporation through postal ballot for raising of funds not exceeding Rs 14,000 crore,” it said in a regulatory filing.

IT stocks: US President Donald Trump said late on Saturday he would announce new restrictions on visas within a couple of days to block the entry of certain foreign workers and protect Americans struggling with a job market devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earnings today: As many as 61 companies are scheduled to report their earnings, including Dhanlaxmi Bank, Morepen Labs, and Sudarshan Chemical Industries.

Glenmark: Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 at a price of about Rs 103 per tablet.

Cipla: India's Drug Regulator on June 20 gave permission to Hetero and Cipla to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir for "restricted emergency use" on hospitalised COVID-19 patients, reports said.

Piramal Enterprises' pharma solutions business on Saturday said it has entered into a pact with G&W Laboratories Inc to acquire its solid oral dosage drug product manufacturing facility at Sellersville in US for USD 17.5 million (over Rs 130 crore).

Info Edge: The company will consider raising funds via QIP at its board meeting on June 22.

Bajaj Consumer Care: Equity Intelligence India has bought 8.6 lakh shares or 0.6% of the total equity at Rs 146.7 per share.

Arvind Fashions: Board of Directors of the branded apparel and retail company of the Arvind Group, Arvind Fashions Limited on Sunday approved re-launch of its rights issue with a revised issue size of up to Rs 399.79 crore.