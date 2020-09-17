Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Happiest Minds Tech, SBI, Dhanuka Agritech

At 08:43 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 123 points, or 1.06 per cent lower at 11,489, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session.

HCL Tech: The company and Google Cloud on Wednesday announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to bring HCL’s Actian portfolio, starting with Actian Avalanche, to Google Cloud.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The stock is set to debut at the bourses today. The initial public offering (IPO) of the IT services firm, which was concluded last week, garnered a massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times.

Tata Power: The company has submitted bids for three discoms in Odisha. The bids were called earlier this year for Western, Southern, and Northern Electricity Supply Companies, namely WESCO, SOUTHCO and NESCO. READ MORE

SBI, other banks: Indian lenders are keenly watching the outcome of a petition filed by State Bank of India (SBI) in the Supreme Court, which invoked the personal guarantees of Anil Ambani. The SC will hear the petition from Thursday.

Dr Reddy's: Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday it will supply India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories with 100 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine against Covid-19 once it receives regulatory approval in India.

Dhanuka Agritech: The company has approved buyback of up to 10,00,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 1,000 apiece for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore. 28 September 2020 has been fixed as the Record Date for the same.