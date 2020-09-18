Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, TCS, RITES, Sterling and Wilson, Dr Reddy's

At 08:47 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 18 points, or 0.16 per cent higher at 11,545, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has partnered with Phoenix Group, the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business, to launch an enhanced client analytics tool for workplace pension clients of its Standard Life Assurance Limited business.

Sterling and Wilson on Thursday announced that it has signed an order of 106.71 MW worth US dollar 62.6 million (nearly Rs 462 crore) in Chile. The order has been received from a global independent power producer (IPP), work for which is expected to begin in Q4 FY 2021.

HDFC Bank: US-based Rosen Law Firm and Schall Law Firm have filed class-action suits against HDFC Bank alleging misleading public statements and for failing to inform investors about the bank's improper internal controls on vehicle loans.

FTSE rebalancing: The changes in the index constituents of FTSE will be effective from today, which are set to trigger movements in individual stocks. Key additions among Indian stocks include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Tata Consumer Products, Adani Greens, IGL, SBI cards, and Balkrishna Industries are some of the other stocks to be added.

RITES: The Board of Directors of RITES are scheduled to meet today to consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Dr Reddy's: Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories yesterday said it has settled its patent litigation with Celgene for the latter's cancer drug capsules.

Lupin, Cipla: As per reports, Ireland's pharma company Perrigo has voluntarily recalled albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol. This development, according to reports, can benefit companies such as Lupin and Cipla as it is likely to increase sales of the same drug manufactured by these companies.